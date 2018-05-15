Jordan Lyles loses bid for perfect game with one out in eighth inning against Rockies

Update (5:28 PM ET): Lyles struck out Carlos Gonzalez, but Trevor Story then broke up the perfect game bid with a single to left field. The strikeout of Gonzalez was his 10th of the afternoon, matching a career-high. Lyles then walked Pat Valaika and was relieved by Kirby Yates, who struck out Tony Wolters. Brad Hand then came in, walking Charlie Blackmon to load the bases, then got Ian Desmond to line out to center to end the inning. Lyles’ final line: 7.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K on 85 pitches.

*

Update (5:18 PM ET): In the top of the seventh, Lyles struck out David Dahl, got Gerardo Parra to fly out to left field, then got Nolan Arenado to ground out to third. Lyles is perfect through seven. He has thrown 72 pitches.

*

Padres starter Jordan Lyles has set down 18 consecutive Rockie batters over six innings thus far in Tuesday afternoon’s start at Petco Park. He has struck out eight while throwing just 62 pitches.

Eric Hosmer provided some early run support for Lyles, lifting a two-run home run to right-center field in the first inning against Rockies starter German Marquez. Christian Villanueva added two more runs with a home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth.

Lyles, 27, has had a rough career, entering the 2018 season with an aggregate 5.43 ERA across parts of seven seasons with the Astros and Rockies. He has been solid for the Padres this season, entering Tuesday’s action with a 3.28 ERA with a 22/8 K/BB ratio in 24 2/3 innings across one start and 13 relief appearances.

Major League Baseball hasn’t seen a perfect game since the Mariners’ Felix Hernandez accomplished the feat on August 15, 2012 against the Rays. The Padres have never had a pitcher throw a no-hitter, let a alone a perfect game. The Rockies were last no-hit by the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw on June 18, 2014. They haven’t been on the bad end of a perfect game. The 2018 season has already seen three no-hitters from Sean Manaea and James Paxton, as well as a combined no-hitter from Walker Buehler and the Dodgers’ bullpen.

We’ll keep you updated as Lyles attempts to stay perfect over the final three innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill