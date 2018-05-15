Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Jordan Lyles loses bid for perfect game with one out in eighth inning against Rockies

By Bill BaerMay 15, 2018
Update (5:28 PM ET): Lyles struck out Carlos Gonzalez, but Trevor Story then broke up the perfect game bid with a single to left field. The strikeout of Gonzalez was his 10th of the afternoon, matching a career-high. Lyles then walked Pat Valaika and was relieved by Kirby Yates, who struck out Tony Wolters. Brad Hand then came in, walking Charlie Blackmon to load the bases, then got Ian Desmond to line out to center to end the inning. Lyles’ final line: 7.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K on 85 pitches.

Update (5:18 PM ET): In the top of the seventh, Lyles struck out David Dahl, got Gerardo Parra to fly out to left field, then got Nolan Arenado to ground out to third. Lyles is perfect through seven. He has thrown 72 pitches.

Padres starter Jordan Lyles has set down 18 consecutive Rockie batters over six innings thus far in Tuesday afternoon’s start at Petco Park. He has struck out eight while throwing just 62 pitches.

Eric Hosmer provided some early run support for Lyles, lifting a two-run home run to right-center field in the first inning against Rockies starter German Marquez. Christian Villanueva added two more runs with a home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth.

Lyles, 27, has had a rough career, entering the 2018 season with an aggregate 5.43 ERA across parts of seven seasons with the Astros and Rockies. He has been solid for the Padres this season, entering Tuesday’s action with a 3.28 ERA with a 22/8 K/BB ratio in 24 2/3 innings across one start and 13 relief appearances.

Major League Baseball hasn’t seen a perfect game since the Mariners’ Felix Hernandez accomplished the feat on August 15, 2012 against the Rays. The Padres have never had a pitcher throw a no-hitter, let a alone a perfect game. The Rockies were last no-hit by the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw on June 18, 2014. They haven’t been on the bad end of a perfect game. The 2018 season has already seen three no-hitters from Sean Manaea and James Paxton, as well as a combined no-hitter from Walker Buehler and the Dodgers’ bullpen.

We’ll keep you updated as Lyles attempts to stay perfect over the final three innings.

Vince Velasquez had offseason surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome

By Bill BaerMay 15, 2018
Last August, Phillies starter Vince Velasquez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what was characterized as a “right middle finger injury.” Shortly thereafter, Velasquez underwent season-ending surgery to repair a vascular issue with his right middle finger. GM Matt Klentak said that Velasquez did not have thoracic outlet syndrome, even though Velasquez visited Dr. Robert Thompson, considered one of the foremost experts on TOS.

It turns out that Velasquez did have TOS and he underwent surgery during the offseason remove his first rib, Joseph Santoliquito of Philly Voice reports. The Phillies never shared this information — which is weird — as searches on Twitter and their press release archive have come up empty.

Velasquez said, “I had that surgery this offseason. I had that thoracic outlet syndrome, but it wasn’t really labeled thoracic outlet syndrome. They removed my first rib, but whatever. What I’m saying is the opportunity to bounce back and stay in the game and not have any injuries, I’m actually more thankful about that part than anything else. I can say this is the healthiest I’ve been in five years – it’s prolonging to that point.”

Velasquez, 25, has been slowed by injuries throughout his baseball career. He had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September 2010, battled a biceps injury in June 2016, and dealt with a flexor strain his right elbow last May along with TOS. Velasquez carries a 5.05 ERA with a 50/14 K/BB ratio in 41 innings this season. He has shown flashes of greatness, like when he struck out 12 Giants over six innings in his most recent start, but he has also been inconsistent as has been the case throughout his four years in the majors.