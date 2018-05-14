Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. trolled everyone into thinking he was being called up

Last week, we highlighted Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., who has been lighting up Double-A pitching. Jays fans have been wondering if Guerrero might be playing well enough to warrant a promotion to the majors. On Monday, Guerrero took advantage of the fervor and trolled everyone into thinking he was being called up.
Guerrero posted a picture on Instagram this afternoon with the geolocation tag for John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. The Jays happen to open up a short two-game series in Queens against the Mets on Tuesday. Cue the hype.
As MLB.com’s Cespedes Family BBQ noted, Guerrero shortly thereafter removed the geolocation tag for JFK airport, adding yet more intrigue.
It turns out that Guerrero had actually posted that photo back in December, as Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa pointed out. It appears Guerrero then deleted the original photo from his Instagram. Guerrero has since deleted today’s post that inspired all of the detective work.
A+ trolling game, Vlad. A+.
Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports that Pirates starter Jameson Taillon is open to urinating on the cut on his finger in an attempt to heal it faster and get back to the mound. That’s interesting. The right-hander lasted only three innings in his most recent start against the Giants due to the cut.
While the idea seems strange, Taillon would be far from the only player to do it. Dodgers starter Rich Hill urinated on his hand in an attempt to heal his blisters two seasons ago. Former major leaguers Moises Alou and Jorge Posada both admitted to urinating on their hands in order to toughen up the skin since neither wore batting gloves. The Tribune-Review also notes that Julian Tavarez did it during spring training in 2003.
Taillon said, “I said if it helps, I’ll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee.” Taillon added, “I don’t care. I just want it to go away.”
So, uh, stay tuned. Someone might leak more details about Taillon’s healing process. Otherwise, they might whiz right by us. Taillon will certainly be relieved once the cut goes away, that’s for sure.