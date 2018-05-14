Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. trolled everyone into thinking he was being called up

Last week, we highlighted Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., who has been lighting up Double-A pitching. Jays fans have been wondering if Guerrero might be playing well enough to warrant a promotion to the majors. On Monday, Guerrero took advantage of the fervor and trolled everyone into thinking he was being called up.

Guerrero posted a picture on Instagram this afternoon with the geolocation tag for John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. The Jays happen to open up a short two-game series in Queens against the Mets on Tuesday. Cue the hype.

As MLB.com’s Cespedes Family BBQ noted, Guerrero shortly thereafter removed the geolocation tag for JFK airport, adding yet more intrigue.

It turns out that Guerrero had actually posted that photo back in December, as Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa pointed out. It appears Guerrero then deleted the original photo from his Instagram. Guerrero has since deleted today’s post that inspired all of the detective work.

A+ trolling game, Vlad. A+.

