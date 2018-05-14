Video: Adeiny Hechavarria jukes Salvador Perez to score a run

Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria led off the top of the sixth inning of Monday night’s game against the Royals with a double off of Eric Skoglund. With one out, Matt Duffy lined a single to right. Hechavarria tried to test the arm of right fielder Jorge Soler. Soler’s throw brought catcher Salvador Perez a couple of feet in front of home plate, which created space at the back of the plate for Hechavarria, who juked past a diving tag attempt, then did a swim move to trick Perez in order to safely touch home plate.
Duffy’s single and Hechavarria’s effort broke a 1-1 tie.
Hechavarria, 29, has otherwise not done much offensively. He entered Monday’s action batting .261/.295/.328 with a pair of home runs and 13 RBI in 131 plate appearances.
The Rockies announced ahead of Monday night’s game against the Padres that second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. Infielder Pat Valaika has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.
LeMahieu, 29, is believed to have suffered the injury during one of his plate appearances against the Brewers on Sunday. He had been activated from the DL last week after recovering from a strained right hamstring, so it’s been a rough month for him.
In 143 trips to the plate this season, LeMahieu is batting .279/.350/.457 with five home runs and 13 RBI. Valaika and Daniel Castro are expected to handle second base while LeMahieu is out, as they did during his first DL stint.
Valaika, 25, has hit a disappointing .103/.175/.155 in 64 plate appearances in the majors this season. Castro hasn’t been any better, batting .143/.143/.143 in 21 PA.