Roberto Osuna’s administrative leave extended through May 21

Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports that Pirates starter Jameson Taillon is open to urinating on the cut on his finger in an attempt to heal it faster and get back to the mound. That’s interesting. The right-hander lasted only three innings in his most recent start against the Giants due to the cut.

While the idea seems strange, Taillon would be far from the only player to do it. Dodgers starter Rich Hill urinated on his hand in an attempt to heal his blisters two seasons ago. Former major leaguers Moises Alou and Jorge Posada both admitted to urinating on their hands in order to toughen up the skin since neither wore batting gloves. The Tribune-Review also notes that Julian Tavarez did it during spring training in 2003.

Taillon said, “I said if it helps, I’ll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee.” Taillon added, “I don’t care. I just want it to go away.”

So, uh, stay tuned. Someone might leak more details about Taillon’s healing process. Otherwise, they might whiz right by us. Taillon will certainly be relieved once the cut goes away, that’s for sure.

