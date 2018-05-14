Keynan Middleton has UCL damage, to get second opinion

The Angels announced on Monday that closer Keynan Middleton underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He will get a second opinion that will determine if the right-hander needs Tommy John surgery.
Middleton, 24, was placed on the 10-day disabled list at the beginning of the month and was activated on Thursday. He was forced out of Sunday’s game against the Twins with more discomfort in his right elbow.
In 16 appearances this season, Middleton has six saves with a 2.04 ERA and a 16/9 K/BB ratio in 17 2/3 innings. Jim Johnson, Cam Bedrosian, and Blake Parker are all candidates to handle save situations while Middleton is out.
The Rockies announced ahead of Monday night’s game against the Padres that second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. Infielder Pat Valaika has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.
LeMahieu, 29, is believed to have suffered the injury during one of his plate appearances against the Brewers on Sunday. He had been activated from the DL last week after recovering from a strained right hamstring, so it’s been a rough month for him.
In 143 trips to the plate this season, LeMahieu is batting .279/.350/.457 with five home runs and 13 RBI. Valaika and Daniel Castro are expected to handle second base while LeMahieu is out, as they did during his first DL stint.
Valaika, 25, has hit a disappointing .103/.175/.155 in 64 plate appearances in the majors this season. Castro hasn’t been any better, batting .143/.143/.143 in 21 PA.