Keynan Middleton has UCL damage, to get second opinion

The Angels announced on Monday that closer Keynan Middleton underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He will get a second opinion that will determine if the right-hander needs Tommy John surgery.

Middleton, 24, was placed on the 10-day disabled list at the beginning of the month and was activated on Thursday. He was forced out of Sunday’s game against the Twins with more discomfort in his right elbow.

In 16 appearances this season, Middleton has six saves with a 2.04 ERA and a 16/9 K/BB ratio in 17 2/3 innings. Jim Johnson, Cam Bedrosian, and Blake Parker are all candidates to handle save situations while Middleton is out.

