Jason Castro to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery

Twins catcher Jason Castro will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday to repear a small tear in his right meniscus, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports. Castro is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Castro, 30, felt pain in his knee at the beginning of this month. The Twins hoped rest would alleviate the problem, but Castro landed on the disabled list on May 5 after being diagnosed with a tear in his right meniscus. Castro has been battling knee problems on and off for the past few seasons, Miller notes.
Castro hit .143/.257/.238 with a home run and three RBI in 74 plate appearances this season. Mitch Garver and Bobby Wilson will continue to handle catching duties while Castro is absent.
The Rockies announced ahead of Monday night’s game against the Padres that second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. Infielder Pat Valaika has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.
LeMahieu, 29, is believed to have suffered the injury during one of his plate appearances against the Brewers on Sunday. He had been activated from the DL last week after recovering from a strained right hamstring, so it’s been a rough month for him.
In 143 trips to the plate this season, LeMahieu is batting .279/.350/.457 with five home runs and 13 RBI. Valaika and Daniel Castro are expected to handle second base while LeMahieu is out, as they did during his first DL stint.
Valaika, 25, has hit a disappointing .103/.175/.155 in 64 plate appearances in the majors this season. Castro hasn’t been any better, batting .143/.143/.143 in 21 PA.