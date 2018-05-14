Jason Castro to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery

Twins catcher Jason Castro will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday to repear a small tear in his right meniscus, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports. Castro is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Castro, 30, felt pain in his knee at the beginning of this month. The Twins hoped rest would alleviate the problem, but Castro landed on the disabled list on May 5 after being diagnosed with a tear in his right meniscus. Castro has been battling knee problems on and off for the past few seasons, Miller notes.

Castro hit .143/.257/.238 with a home run and three RBI in 74 plate appearances this season. Mitch Garver and Bobby Wilson will continue to handle catching duties while Castro is absent.

