DJ LeMahieu lands on 10-day DL with sprained left thumb

The Rockies announced ahead of Monday night’s game against the Padres that second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. Infielder Pat Valaika has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

LeMahieu, 29, is believed to have suffered the injury during one of his plate appearances against the Brewers on Sunday. He had been activated from the DL last week after recovering from a strained right hamstring, so it’s been a rough month for him.

In 143 trips to the plate this season, LeMahieu is batting .279/.350/.457 with five home runs and 13 RBI. Valaika and Daniel Castro are expected to handle second base while LeMahieu is out, as they did during his first DL stint.

Valaika, 25, has hit a disappointing .103/.175/.155 in 64 plate appearances in the majors this season. Castro hasn’t been any better, batting .143/.143/.143 in 21 PA.

