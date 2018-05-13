Sean Newcomb has pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings

Braves starter Sean Newcomb continued his scoreless May, holding the Marlins to zero runs on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts on Sunday afternoon. The Braves went on to win 4-3.
Newcomb has now pitched 20 cosnecutive scoreless innings dating back to his final start in the month of April. He tossed a scoreless sixth inning against the Reds on April 26, then tossed seven scoreless against the Mets and six scoreless against the Rays leading into Sunday’s start versus the Marlins.
Newcomb is obviously a ways away from challenging the all-time consecutive scoreless innings record, which is 59 set by the Dodgers’ Orel Hershiser from August 30 to September 28 in 1988. Still, a pretty nice accomplishment for the 24-year-old lefty. On the season, Newcomb is now carrying a 2.51 ERA with 54/22 K/BB ratio in 46 2/3 innings.
Update (7:26 PM ET): Hill had a blister problem which is why he left Sunday’s start, per Dodgers Insider. Manager Dave Roberts isn’t ruling out Hill for his next scheduled start.
Dodgers starter Rich Hill exited Sunday’s home start against the Reds with an apparent injury. Hill quickly got the first two outs of the top of the sixth, then was visited by a trainer and walked off after motioning to his finger, per MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick.
In 5 2/3 innings against the Reds, Hill yielded three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Hill, 38, was activated from the disabled list last week after missing three weeks with a cracked fingernail. He has also had a history of blister issues. Along with the injury woes, Hill has been ineffective in five starts on the season, owning a 6.20 ERA with a 25/13 K/BB ratio in 24 2/3 innings.
The Dodgers should pass along word about Hill’s status later today.