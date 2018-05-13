Sean Newcomb has pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings

Braves starter Sean Newcomb continued his scoreless May, holding the Marlins to zero runs on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts on Sunday afternoon. The Braves went on to win 4-3.

Newcomb has now pitched 20 cosnecutive scoreless innings dating back to his final start in the month of April. He tossed a scoreless sixth inning against the Reds on April 26, then tossed seven scoreless against the Mets and six scoreless against the Rays leading into Sunday’s start versus the Marlins.

Newcomb is obviously a ways away from challenging the all-time consecutive scoreless innings record, which is 59 set by the Dodgers’ Orel Hershiser from August 30 to September 28 in 1988. Still, a pretty nice accomplishment for the 24-year-old lefty. On the season, Newcomb is now carrying a 2.51 ERA with 54/22 K/BB ratio in 46 2/3 innings.

