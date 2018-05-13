Getty Images

Robinson Cano exits game after taking a pitch off the hand

By Ashley VarelaMay 13, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Update, 2:58 PM ET: Cano fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right hand, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. No word yet on how long he’ll be sidelined.

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Tigers after sustaining a hand injury in the third inning. Cano worked a full count against Detroit southpaw Blaine Hardy in his second at-bat, then took an 88-MPH fastball off of his right hand near the pinky area. He was attended to by manager Scott Servais and a team trainer and walked off the field several minutes later.

A formal diagnosis has yet to be announced, though Cano will undoubtedly undergo further evaluation later today. Prior to the incident, the 35-year-old infielder went 0-for-1 with a groundout in his first and only at-bat of the afternoon. He’s batting .289/.383/.444 with 14 extra-base hits and an .827 OPS in 167 plate appearances this spring.

Andrew Romine replaced Cano as a pinch-runner and second baseman in the third inning. The Mariners are currently tied 2-2 with the Tigers in the top of the fifth.

Rich Hill exits Sunday’s start with blister issue

By Bill BaerMay 13, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Update (7:26 PM ET): Hill had a blister problem which is why he left Sunday’s start, per Dodgers Insider. Manager Dave Roberts isn’t ruling out Hill for his next scheduled start.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill exited Sunday’s home start against the Reds with an apparent injury. Hill quickly got the first two outs of the top of the sixth, then was visited by a trainer and walked off after motioning to his finger, per MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick.

In 5 2/3 innings against the Reds, Hill yielded three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Hill, 38, was activated from the disabled list last week after missing three weeks with a cracked fingernail. He has also had a history of blister issues. Along with the injury woes, Hill has been ineffective in five starts on the season, owning a 6.20 ERA with a 25/13 K/BB ratio in 24 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers should pass along word about Hill’s status later today.