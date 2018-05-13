Robinson Cano exits game after taking a pitch off the hand

Update, 2:58 PM ET: Cano fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right hand, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. No word yet on how long he’ll be sidelined.

***

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Tigers after sustaining a hand injury in the third inning. Cano worked a full count against Detroit southpaw Blaine Hardy in his second at-bat, then took an 88-MPH fastball off of his right hand near the pinky area. He was attended to by manager Scott Servais and a team trainer and walked off the field several minutes later.

A formal diagnosis has yet to be announced, though Cano will undoubtedly undergo further evaluation later today. Prior to the incident, the 35-year-old infielder went 0-for-1 with a groundout in his first and only at-bat of the afternoon. He’s batting .289/.383/.444 with 14 extra-base hits and an .827 OPS in 167 plate appearances this spring.

Andrew Romine replaced Cano as a pinch-runner and second baseman in the third inning. The Mariners are currently tied 2-2 with the Tigers in the top of the fifth.