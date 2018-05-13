Rich Hill exits Sunday’s start with blister issue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update (7:26 PM ET): Hill had a blister problem which is why he left Sunday’s start, per Dodgers Insider. Manager Dave Roberts isn’t ruling out Hill for his next scheduled start.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill exited Sunday’s home start against the Reds with an apparent injury. Hill quickly got the first two outs of the top of the sixth, then was visited by a trainer and walked off after motioning to his finger, per MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick.

In 5 2/3 innings against the Reds, Hill yielded three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Hill, 38, was activated from the disabled list last week after missing three weeks with a cracked fingernail. He has also had a history of blister issues. Along with the injury woes, Hill has been ineffective in five starts on the season, owning a 6.20 ERA with a 25/13 K/BB ratio in 24 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers should pass along word about Hill’s status later today.

