Mets activate Jacob deGrom from disabled list

The Mets have activated right-hander Jacob deGrom in advance of Sunday’s game against the Phillies. deGrom has been held off of the mound for nearly two weeks after hyperextending his right elbow during an at-bat.

Prior to the injury, the 29-year-old deGrom posted impressive numbers in his first seven starts with the team. He went 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 10.7 SO/9 over 43 1/3 innings and was working on a scoreless streak of 18 1/3 frames after stringing together three shutout appearances against the Braves and Padres.

There’s no reason to believe that deGrom’s elbow issues are more serious than reported, and given the team’s caution in bringing him back, he should be more than capable of taking the mound on Sunday. All told, he missed 10 days between scheduled starts, with rookie southpaw P.J. Conlon picking up his missed start in a 7-6 win over the Reds last Monday. He’ll face off against Phillies’ right-hander Aaron Nola when the Mets kick off their series finale today at 1:35 PM ET.