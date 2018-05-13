Getty Images

Mets activate Jacob deGrom from disabled list

By Ashley VarelaMay 13, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
The Mets have activated right-hander Jacob deGrom in advance of Sunday’s game against the Phillies. deGrom has been held off of the mound for nearly two weeks after hyperextending his right elbow during an at-bat.

Prior to the injury, the 29-year-old deGrom posted impressive numbers in his first seven starts with the team. He went 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 10.7 SO/9 over 43 1/3 innings and was working on a scoreless streak of 18 1/3 frames after stringing together three shutout appearances against the Braves and Padres.

There’s no reason to believe that deGrom’s elbow issues are more serious than reported, and given the team’s caution in bringing him back, he should be more than capable of taking the mound on Sunday. All told, he missed 10 days between scheduled starts, with rookie southpaw P.J. Conlon picking up his missed start in a 7-6 win over the Reds last Monday. He’ll face off against Phillies’ right-hander Aaron Nola when the Mets kick off their series finale today at 1:35 PM ET.

Dodgers call up Pat Venditte

By Ashley VarelaMay 12, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
The Dodgers recalled ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. In corresponding moves, right-hander Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A and shortstop Corey Seager was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Venditte, 32, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016. He was last seen with the Mariners, for whom he logged seven appearances and a 6.08 ERA, 47 BB/9 and 8.1 SO/9 through just 13 1/3 innings. He’s been lights-out in the minors so far this spring, however, padding his resume with a 1.53 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9 in his first 17 2/3 innings of the year.

While in his 11th year of pro ball, the switch-pitcher has yet to land a stable, full-time gig in the big leagues. He’s never pitched more than 30 innings at the major league level and will still have to prove he can replicate his minor league success over a full season with the Dodgers, provided they give him the opportunity to do so.