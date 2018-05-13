Freddy Peralta strikes out 13 in major league debut

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brewers pitching prospect Freddy Peralta made his major league debut on Sunday against the Rockies at Coors Field. The right-hander brought a no-hitter into the sixth inning, losing it when David Dahl singled with one out. Peralta exited with two outs in the sixth, giving up just the one hit and two walks with 13 strikeouts.

What a MLB debut for Freddy Peralta! 13 strikeouts! via @fswisconsin pic.twitter.com/JAI61lzxv7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 13, 2018

Matt Albers relieved Peralta, finishing out the inning without any damage, preserving the Brewers’ 7-0 lead.

As MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy points out, Peralta is now part of a short list of players to strike out 13 batters in their major league debut:

Freddy Peralta is the fifth pitcher since 1908 to strike out 13+ in his Major League debut. Freddy Peralta 13, 2018

Stephen Strasburg 14, 2010

J.R. Richard 15, 1971

Karl Spooner 15, 1954

Cliff Melton 13, 1937 per @baseball_ref — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 13, 2018

Peralta, 21, is the Brewers No. 9 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. With Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to his promotion, Peralta posted a 3.63 ERA with a 46/17 K/BB ratio in 34 2/3 innings.

