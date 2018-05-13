Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Bruce Maxwell won’t be allowed to enter Canada for Athletics’ series with Blue Jays

By Bill Baer May 13, 2018
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell won’t be allowed to enter Canada for his team’s four-game road series against the Blue Jays that begins Thursday. Last month, Maxwell pled guilty for disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred on October 28 in Arizona last year. He allegedly pulled a gun on a food delivery person. Maxwell is considered ineligible for entry by Canada’s immigration guidelines.

In order to clear up Maxwell’s roster spot, the Athletics will demote him to Triple-A Nashville for at least 10 days. Slusser suggests that Josh Phegley or Beau Taylor could be called up in Maxwell’s place. Taylor is not on the 40-man roster, but has played well in the minors this year.

Maxwell, 27, has backed up Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate this year. He hasn’t done much with the bat, hitting .211/.244/.316 in 41 plate appearances.

Video: Giancarlo Stanton bloops a single for 1,000th career hit

Elsa/Getty Images
By Bill Baer May 15, 2018
Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton collected the 1,000th hit of his career, blooping a single to shallow right field in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Nationals.

Stanton, 28, has had difficulty staying healthy during most of his nine-year career, otherwise he would’ve had that achievement much earlier. Across those nine seasons, Stanton has hit .268/.359/.553 with 277 home runs and 698 RBI in 4,297 trips to the plate. Entering Tuesday’s action, he was hitting .252/.339/.516 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 177 PA on the season.