Bruce Maxwell won’t be allowed to enter Canada for Athletics’ series with Blue Jays

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell won’t be allowed to enter Canada for his team’s four-game road series against the Blue Jays that begins Thursday. Last month, Maxwell pled guilty for disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred on October 28 in Arizona last year. He allegedly pulled a gun on a food delivery person. Maxwell is considered ineligible for entry by Canada’s immigration guidelines.

In order to clear up Maxwell’s roster spot, the Athletics will demote him to Triple-A Nashville for at least 10 days. Slusser suggests that Josh Phegley or Beau Taylor could be called up in Maxwell’s place. Taylor is not on the 40-man roster, but has played well in the minors this year.

Maxwell, 27, has backed up Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate this year. He hasn’t done much with the bat, hitting .211/.244/.316 in 41 plate appearances.

