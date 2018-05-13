Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Bruce Maxwell won’t be allowed to enter Canada for Athletics’ series with Blue Jays

By Bill BaerMay 13, 2018, 9:54 PM EDT
52 Comments

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell won’t be allowed to enter Canada for his team’s four-game road series against the Blue Jays that begins Thursday. Last month, Maxwell pled guilty for disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred on October 28 in Arizona last year. He allegedly pulled a gun on a food delivery person. Maxwell is considered ineligible for entry by Canada’s immigration guidelines.

In order to clear up Maxwell’s roster spot, the Athletics will demote him to Triple-A Nashville for at least 10 days. Slusser suggests that Josh Phegley or Beau Taylor could be called up in Maxwell’s place. Taylor is not on the 40-man roster, but has played well in the minors this year.

Maxwell, 27, has backed up Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate this year. He hasn’t done much with the bat, hitting .211/.244/.316 in 41 plate appearances.

There was a small earthquake during the Reds-Giants game

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 15, 2018, 4:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

No runs were scored in the top of the first inning of Monday night’s Reds-Giants game at AT&T Park — and even if there were, it’d be the visiting team scoring, so not many in the crowd would cheer — but the place was rockin’ anyway. Why? Earthquake.

It wasn’t a big earthquake. Only a magnitude 3.5 number, centered a bit east of Oakland. There were no reports of damage or injuries, though it did cause BART to be delayed by about ten minutes. People felt it in a pretty wide area, but they didn’t feel much.

It could be noticed if you were watching the ballgame on NBC Sports Bay Area, though. Check it out as they rumble and sway:

The Giants won the game 10-7. Brandon Belt‘s eighth inning homer and three RBI was the biggest aftershock.