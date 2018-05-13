Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Bruce Maxwell won’t be allowed to enter Canada for Athletics’ series with Blue Jays

By Bill BaerMay 13, 2018, 9:54 PM EDT
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell won’t be allowed to enter Canada for his team’s four-game road series against the Blue Jays that begins Thursday. Last month, Maxwell pled guilty for disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred on October 28 in Arizona last year. He allegedly pulled a gun on a food delivery person. Maxwell is considered ineligible for entry by Canada’s immigration guidelines.

In order to clear up Maxwell’s roster spot, the Athletics will demote him to Triple-A Nashville for at least 10 days. Slusser suggests that Josh Phegley or Beau Taylor could be called up in Maxwell’s place. Taylor is not on the 40-man roster, but has played well in the minors this year.

Maxwell, 27, has backed up Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate this year. He hasn’t done much with the bat, hitting .211/.244/.316 in 41 plate appearances.

Roberto Osuna’s administrative leave extended through May 21

By Bill BaerMay 14, 2018, 4:56 PM EDT
Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has had his administrative leave extended through May 21.

Osuna, 23, was charged with assaulting a woman last week on a Blue Jays off-day. The league placed him on administrative leave on May 8. He is scheduled for a court appearance on June 18. Major League Baseball continues to investigate the situation. Osuna is likely facing a suspension, regardless of whether or not he is convicted next month.

Prior to the incident, Osuna had racked up nine saves with a 2.93 ERA and a 13/1 K/BB ratio in 15 1/3 innings. Tyler Clippard has recorded the only save for the Blue Jays since Osuna has been absent.