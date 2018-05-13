Adrian Beltre reaggravates hamstring, exits game

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre exited Sunday’s game against the Astros after fielding a Max Stassi ground ball in the bottom of the seventh inning. He reaggravated his hamstring, per Rangers executive VP of communications John Blake. Rougned Odor entered the game to play second base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa moved from second to third base. Beltre had a single and a walk in three trips to the plate before leaving.

Beltre, 39, came off the disabled list last week after missing two weeks with a strained left hamstring. Including Sunday’s performance, he’s hitting .314/.375/.422 with a home run, 12 RBI, and 11 runs scored in 120 plate appearances on the season.

More bad news for the last-place Rangers, as the club will drop to 16-26 following a probable loss to the Astros on Sunday — the Astros lead 6-1 in the bottom of the eighth as of this writing. The Rangers should pass along more information about Beltre’s status after the game.

