Adrian Beltre reaggravates hamstring, exits game

By Bill BaerMay 13, 2018, 4:56 PM EDT
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre exited Sunday’s game against the Astros after fielding a Max Stassi ground ball in the bottom of the seventh inning. He reaggravated his hamstring, per Rangers executive VP of communications John Blake. Rougned Odor entered the game to play second base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa moved from second to third base. Beltre had a single and a walk in three trips to the plate before leaving.

Beltre, 39, came off the disabled list last week after missing two weeks with a strained left hamstring. Including Sunday’s performance, he’s hitting .314/.375/.422 with a home run, 12 RBI, and 11 runs scored in 120 plate appearances on the season.

More bad news for the last-place Rangers, as the club will drop to 16-26 following a probable loss to the Astros on Sunday — the Astros lead 6-1 in the bottom of the eighth as of this writing. The Rangers should pass along more information about Beltre’s status after the game.

Rich Hill exits Sunday’s start with blister issue

By Bill BaerMay 13, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Update (7:26 PM ET): Hill had a blister problem which is why he left Sunday’s start, per Dodgers Insider. Manager Dave Roberts isn’t ruling out Hill for his next scheduled start.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill exited Sunday’s home start against the Reds with an apparent injury. Hill quickly got the first two outs of the top of the sixth, then was visited by a trainer and walked off after motioning to his finger, per MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick.

In 5 2/3 innings against the Reds, Hill yielded three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Hill, 38, was activated from the disabled list last week after missing three weeks with a cracked fingernail. He has also had a history of blister issues. Along with the injury woes, Hill has been ineffective in five starts on the season, owning a 6.20 ERA with a 25/13 K/BB ratio in 24 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers should pass along word about Hill’s status later today.