Adam Wainwright likely to go back on the disabled list

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to persisting pain in his right elbow, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Wainwright was activated from the disabled list for Sunday’s start against the Padres. Wainwright had a disastrous outing, giving up two runs on three hits and six walks (a career-high) with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Wainwright’s velocity topped out at 89.7 MPH, according to Statcast. Most of his fastballs were in the 84-87 MPH range. Even his breaking balls lacked velocity and according to Wainwright, they also lacked “snap.” The right-hander said, “I didn’t have much.”
Wainwright was making his first start since April 17. Now with four starts under his belt, the 36-year-old veteran owns a 4.00 ERA with a 15/14 K/BB ratio in 18 innings.
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell won’t be allowed to enter Canada for his team’s four-game road series against the Blue Jays that begins Thursday. Last month, Maxwell pled guilty for disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred on October 28 in Arizona last year. He allegedly pulled a gun on a food delivery person. Maxwell is considered ineligible for entry by Canada’s immigration guidelines.
In order to clear up Maxwell’s roster spot, the Athletics will demote him to Triple-A Nashville for at least 10 days. Slusser suggests that Josh Phegley or Beau Taylor could be called up in Maxwell’s place. Taylor is not on the 40-man roster, but has played well in the minors this year.
Maxwell, 27, has backed up Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate this year. He hasn’t done much with the bat, hitting .211/.244/.316 in 41 plate appearances.