Adam Wainwright likely to go back on the disabled list

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to persisting pain in his right elbow, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Wainwright was activated from the disabled list for Sunday’s start against the Padres. Wainwright had a disastrous outing, giving up two runs on three hits and six walks (a career-high) with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Wainwright’s velocity topped out at 89.7 MPH, according to Statcast. Most of his fastballs were in the 84-87 MPH range. Even his breaking balls lacked velocity and according to Wainwright, they also lacked “snap.” The right-hander said, “I didn’t have much.”

Wainwright was making his first start since April 17. Now with four starts under his belt, the 36-year-old veteran owns a 4.00 ERA with a 15/14 K/BB ratio in 18 innings.

