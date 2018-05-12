White Sox sign Johnny Giavotella

The White Sox have inked free agent second baseman Johnny Giavotella to a minors deal, per an announcement from Double-A Birmingham on Saturday. He’s expected to continue at the Double-A level for the time being.

Giavotella, 30, was released by the Marlins in early May. He failed to impress in his first 10 games at Triple-A New Orleans, slashing just .214/.389/.250 wth one double and one stolen base in 36 plate appearances. The veteran infielder has not appeared in a major-league game since his seven-game stint with the Orioles back in 2017, during which he went 1-for-10 with a base hit and a stolen base.

The White Sox, of course, are hoping to see more of the .267-average, 1.5-fWAR player that dazzled with the Angels in 2015-16. At the very least, Giavotella is expected to provide some depth for a club that recently lost Yoan Moncada to a bout of hamstring tightness.