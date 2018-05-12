White Sox sign Johnny Giavotella

The White Sox have inked free agent second baseman Johnny Giavotella to a minors deal, per an announcement from Double-A Birmingham on Saturday. He’s expected to continue at the Double-A level for the time being.
Giavotella, 30, was released by the Marlins in early May. He failed to impress in his first 10 games at Triple-A New Orleans, slashing just .214/.389/.250 wth one double and one stolen base in 36 plate appearances. The veteran infielder has not appeared in a major-league game since his seven-game stint with the Orioles back in 2017, during which he went 1-for-10 with a base hit and a stolen base.
The White Sox, of course, are hoping to see more of the .267-average, 1.5-fWAR player that dazzled with the Angels in 2015-16. At the very least, Giavotella is expected to provide some depth for a club that recently lost Yoan Moncada to a bout of hamstring tightness.
The Dodgers recalled ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. In corresponding moves, right-hander Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A and shortstop Corey Seager was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.
Venditte, 32, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016. He was last seen with the Mariners, for whom he logged seven appearances and a 6.08 ERA, 47 BB/9 and 8.1 SO/9 through just 13 1/3 innings. He’s been lights-out in the minors so far this spring, however, padding his resume with a 1.53 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9 in his first 17 2/3 innings of the year.
While in his 11th year of pro ball, the switch-pitcher has yet to land a stable, full-time gig in the big leagues. He’s never pitched more than 30 innings at the major league level and will still have to prove he can replicate his minor league success over a full season with the Dodgers, provided they give him the opportunity to do so.