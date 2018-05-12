Video: Manny Machado belts his 13th home run of 2018

Orioles slugger Manny Machado collected his 13th home run of the season on Saturday, tying the Red Sox’ Mookie Betts for most in the league. The league-leading knock came in the third inning, when Machado pounced on a first-pitch fastball from Rays right-hander Chris Archer and lifted it to center field to take a one-run lead.

The 407-footer was Machado’s fourth home run in three games. He belted a two-run shot off of Ian Kennedy on Thursday and collected another two dingers (including his first grand slam of the year) from Ryne Stanek and Jake Faria on Friday. Not surprisingly, he entered Saturday’s game with an AL-leading .354 average and league-best 35 RBI.

Following Machado’s blast, the Orioles improved on their one-run lead with a solo shot from Jonathan Schoop in the third and a run-scoring wild pitch in the sixth. They currently lead the Rays 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth.