Padres designate Chase Headley

The Padres have designated third baseman Chase Headley for assignment, per a team announcement on Saturday. Infielder Cory Spangenberg was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and is expected to take Headley’s spot on the roster.

Headley, 34, got his start in the majors with the Padres back in 2007. He enjoyed a seven-year tenure with the club before getting traded to the Yankees for Yangervis Solarte and Rafael De Paula in mid-2014. After returning to the Padres prior to the 2018 season, however, he scraped together a pitiful .115/.135/.368 batting line, one double and four RBI in his first 60 PA and lost out on a starting role to Spangenberg and rookie Christian Villanueva.

It hasn’t been that long since Headley provided some value at the plate — during his four-year run with the Yankees, he maintained a .250+ average and produced a cumulative 8.4 fWAR — but the Padres clearly have better options and little reason to hold onto the aging slugger.

“It got to the point where it’s best for everyone involved to make that change,” manager Andy Green told reporters. “Nothing but gratitude towards the way he did his job. Wish him the absolute best.”