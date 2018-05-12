Nationals place Ryan Zimmerman on 10-day disabled list

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is going on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury. Zimmerman sustained the injury on a slide into home plate on Wednesday and has been out of commission ever since, though he isn’t expected to miss significant time recovering. On Saturday, the club selected the contract of Mark Reynolds and will presumably utilize him as a backup option at first base.

It’s been a tough month for Zimmerman, who was also laid up after battling soreness in his side over the last week. The 33-year-old infielder is coming off of a strong .303 average and 3.3 fWAR in 2017, but thanks to various health issues, hasn’t been able to produce much more than a .217/.280/.409 batting line, five home runs and a .689 OPS over his first 125 plate appearances of 2018.

Reynolds, 34, was inked to a minor league deal with the club in April. He posted underwhelming numbers during his first few games in Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .231/.286/.333 with two extra-base hits and a .619 OPS in 42 PA, but will likely play second fiddle to the hot-hitting Matt Adams for the time being.