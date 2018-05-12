Diamondbacks Nationals Baseball
AP Images

Nationals place Ryan Zimmerman on 10-day disabled list

By Ashley VarelaMay 12, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is going on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury. Zimmerman sustained the injury on a slide into home plate on Wednesday and has been out of commission ever since, though he isn’t expected to miss significant time recovering. On Saturday, the club selected the contract of Mark Reynolds and will presumably utilize him as a backup option at first base.

It’s been a tough month for Zimmerman, who was also laid up after battling soreness in his side over the last week. The 33-year-old infielder is coming off of a strong .303 average and 3.3 fWAR in 2017, but thanks to various health issues, hasn’t been able to produce much more than a .217/.280/.409 batting line, five home runs and a .689 OPS over his first 125 plate appearances of 2018.

Reynolds, 34, was inked to a minor league deal with the club in April. He posted underwhelming numbers during his first few games in Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .231/.286/.333 with two extra-base hits and a .619 OPS in 42 PA, but will likely play second fiddle to the hot-hitting Matt Adams for the time being.

Dodgers call up Pat Venditte

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaMay 12, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
The Dodgers recalled ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. In corresponding moves, right-hander Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A and shortstop Corey Seager was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Venditte, 32, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016. He was last seen with the Mariners, for whom he logged seven appearances and a 6.08 ERA, 47 BB/9 and 8.1 SO/9 through just 13 1/3 innings. He’s been lights-out in the minors so far this spring, however, padding his resume with a 1.53 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9 in his first 17 2/3 innings of the year.

While in his 11th year of pro ball, the switch-pitcher has yet to land a stable, full-time gig in the big leagues. He’s never pitched more than 30 innings at the major league level and will still have to prove he can replicate his minor league success over a full season with the Dodgers, provided they give him the opportunity to do so.