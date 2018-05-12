Marlins Cubs Baseball
MLB wants to fine Ben Zobrist for wearing black cleats

By Ashley VarelaMay 12, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist received a formal warning from Major League Baseball after wearing all-black cleats during the club’s day games at Wrigley Field. According to Section G(1) of the league’s Uniform Regulations, at least 51 percent of a player’s exterior shoe color must adhere to the team’s designated shoe color. It’s a silly rule, and one that has been used to police several players over the last few years, most recently Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger.

On Saturday, Zobrist took to Instagram to document the shoes and voice his frustration with the decision:

Dear @mlb, I still like you but this is rediculous [sic]. For the last two years, I have worn black spikes exclusively at Wrigley Field for Day games to pay homage to the history of our great game, and now I am being told I will be fined and disciplined if I continue to wear them. When I was a kid, I was inspired by highlights of the greats such as Ernie Banks and Stan Musial in the 1950s-60s and was captured by the old uniforms and all black cleats with flaps. […] I am curious as to why @mlb is spending time and money enforcing this now when they haven’t done it previously in the last year and beyond. I have heard nothing but compliments from fans that enjoy the “old school” look. Maybe there is some kid out there that will be inspired to look more into the history of the game by the “flexibility” that I prefer in the color of my shoes.

Unfortunately, Zobrist’s point — that he chose the color and design of the spikes based on historical significance (unlike, say, the “bohemian elephant” vibe of Clevinger’s kicks) — likely won’t make a difference in this case.

Dodgers call up Pat Venditte

By Ashley VarelaMay 12, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
The Dodgers recalled ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. In corresponding moves, right-hander Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A and shortstop Corey Seager was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Venditte, 32, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016. He was last seen with the Mariners, for whom he logged seven appearances and a 6.08 ERA, 47 BB/9 and 8.1 SO/9 through just 13 1/3 innings. He’s been lights-out in the minors so far this spring, however, padding his resume with a 1.53 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9 in his first 17 2/3 innings of the year.

While in his 11th year of pro ball, the switch-pitcher has yet to land a stable, full-time gig in the big leagues. He’s never pitched more than 30 innings at the major league level and will still have to prove he can replicate his minor league success over a full season with the Dodgers, provided they give him the opportunity to do so.