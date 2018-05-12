Dodgers call up Pat Venditte

The Dodgers recalled ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. In corresponding moves, right-hander Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A and shortstop Corey Seager was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Venditte, 32, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016. He was last seen with the Mariners, for whom he logged seven appearances and a 6.08 ERA, 47 BB/9 and 8.1 SO/9 through just 13 1/3 innings. He’s been lights-out in the minors so far this spring, however, padding his resume with a 1.53 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9 in his first 17 2/3 innings of the year.

While in his 11th year of pro ball, the switch-pitcher has yet to land a stable, full-time gig in the big leagues. He’s never pitched more than 30 innings at the major league level and will still have to prove he can replicate his minor league success over a full season with the Dodgers, provided they give him the opportunity to do so.