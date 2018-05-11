Getty Images

Wanna hear a great Matt Harvey story?

By Craig CalcaterraMay 11, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
Jon Heyman has a story up about what’s facing Matt Harvey as he begins the next chapter of his career with his new team, the Cincinnati Reds. We’ve talked about Harvey a lot so the basics are all pretty familiar, but there’s a great anecdote in there:

There’s a “funny” story about Harvey: With him struggling on the mound but a day off coming, he once asked Terry Collins to stay behind for a night in Miami, and when he rejoined the team the next day he bragged in the clubhouse nonstop about his exploits the night before with some beautiful woman. Well, one veteran Met, tiring of his lack of focus and his emphasis on extracurriculars, shot across the clubhouse, saying something to the effect of: “That’s great Matt, but has she seen you pitch?”

That could’ve happened at any time over the past couple of years, but I’m gonna tell myself it happened in April of 2017, when the Mets played the Marlins in Miami. Harvey pitched on the 16th and they had the 17th off before a series at home against the Phillies, making it an easy flight home the next day for Harvey. For what it’s worth, I desperately want that mystery Met veteran to be Jerry Blevins, but I don’t even know why. Just sounds like a good guy to say that Harvey.

Please, no other reporters should talk to the Mets about this. I don’t want anyone suggesting that it’s not true.

Video: Odubel Herrera extends on-base streak to 40 games

By Ashley VarelaMay 11, 2018, 9:53 PM EDT
Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera extended his on-base streak to 40 consecutive games after he engineered a first-inning home run during Friday’s game against the Mets. He selected a Steven Matz curveball for the 418-foot blast, sending it deep into the right field stands to give the Phillies their first lead of the evening.

The home run was his sixth of the year; more importantly, it kept a historic streak alive. Per MLB.com’s Stephen Pianovich, Herrera’s on-base streak now ranks seventh-longest in club history. He’s still another 16 straight games away from rivaling Mike Schmidt’s 56-game on-base streak, however, a record that hasn’t been bested in 36 years.

Herrera’s solo shot was good enough to buoy Jake Arrieta, who set down seven scoreless innings in one of his strongest performances of the year so far. The Phillies’ bullpen finally caved in the ninth, however, when Hector Neris handed over the lead after allowing back-to-back home runs to Michael Conforto and Devin Mesoraco.