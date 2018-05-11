Video: Odubel Herrera extends on-base streak to 40 games

Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera extended his on-base streak to 40 consecutive games after he engineered a first-inning home run during Friday’s game against the Mets. He selected a Steven Matz curveball for the 418-foot blast, sending it deep into the right field stands to give the Phillies their first lead of the evening.
The home run was his sixth of the year; more importantly, it kept a historic streak alive. Per MLB.com’s Stephen Pianovich, Herrera’s on-base streak now ranks seventh-longest in club history. He’s still another 16 straight games away from rivaling Mike Schmidt’s 56-game on-base streak, however, a record that hasn’t been bested in 36 years.
Herrera’s solo shot was good enough to buoy Jake Arrieta, who set down seven scoreless innings in one of his strongest performances of the year so far. The Phillies’ bullpen finally caved in the ninth, however, when Hector Neris handed over the lead after allowing back-to-back home runs to Michael Conforto and Devin Mesoraco.
The Orioles placed right-hander Chris Tillman on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, the team announced Friday. In a corresponding move, reliever Jimmy Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.
The move comes one day after Tillman’s last start, during which he tossed 1 1/3 innings of six-run, three-walk, zero-strikeout ball in an 11-6 win over the Royals. Over his last two starts with the club, he’s issued a cumulative 13 runs on 11 hits and four walks… in just 2 1/3 innings. In fact, the 30-year-old righty has had difficulty striking the right balance all year, with a 1-5 record in seven starts and a 10.46 ERA, 5.7 BB/9 and 4.4 SO/9 over 26 2/3 innings.
There’s no estimated timetable for Tillman’s return just yet. The veteran starter inked a one-year, $3 million deal with the club back in February and was expected to try to bounce back from the career-worst performance he delivered in 2017. Whether this move spells the end of his decade-long tenure in Baltimore’s rotation remains to be seen.