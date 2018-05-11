Twins prospect Wander Javier to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Twins shortstop prospect Wander Javier will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, per a report from La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The procedure has been scheduled for May 18, after which the 19-year-old infielder will be facing 6-9 months of recovery time.

Heading into the 2018 season, MLB Pipeline ranked Javier no. 5 among the club’s top prospects. His time in pro ball has been routinely hampered by injuries — a hamstring injury in 2016, followed by a shoulder issue in 2017 — but he still managed to persevere through 50 games at the rookie level, slashing a combined .301/.386/.497 with 23 extra-base hits and an .883 OPS in 210 plate appearances over the last two seasons.

The Twins aren’t hurting for depth at the moment; even with starting shortstop Jorge Polanco serving an 80-game PED suspension, they’ve been cruising along with Ehire Adrianza and Eduardo Escobar (and fellow top infield prospects Royce Lewis and Nick Gordon wait in the wings as well). Prior to his shoulder injury, meanwhile, Javier had yet to log a single at-bat above rookie-level ball. Should his recovery go as planned, he’s likely to make his next appearance during spring training in 2019 before continuing to work his way through the Twins’ system.