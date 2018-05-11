Top prospect leaves Cuba to play in the United States

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports that one of the top prospects in Cuba, 21 year-old Victor Victor Mesa, and his younger brother Victor Mesa Jr., 16, have left their country to come to the United States to play.
The Mesas are the sons of long-time Cuban National Team manager Victor Mesa Sr., who in addition to his baseball legend, is rather fond of the name “Victor.”
Last year Sanchez wrote that the elder Mesa son, Victor Victor, is a super fast and is a plus defender in the outfield who stole bases and hit for power in Serie Nacional play, which is Cuba’s top domestic league, where he began play at the age of 16.
Despite his extensive experience Victor Victor will be considered an amateur free agent for Major League Baseball’s purposes, subject to the stringent bonus cap, as will his teenage brother. Before they can sign with any organization, however, MLB will have to declare them free agents, which takes some time and paperwork.
Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera extended his on-base streak to 40 consecutive games after he engineered a first-inning home run during Friday’s game against the Mets. He selected a Steven Matz curveball for the 418-foot blast, sending it deep into the right field stands to give the Phillies their first lead of the evening.
The home run was his sixth of the year; more importantly, it kept a historic streak alive. Per MLB.com’s Stephen Pianovich, Herrera’s on-base streak now ranks seventh-longest in club history. He’s still another 16 straight games away from rivaling Mike Schmidt’s 56-game on-base streak, however, a record that hasn’t been bested in 36 years.
Herrera’s solo shot was good enough to buoy Jake Arrieta, who set down seven scoreless innings in one of his strongest performances of the year so far. The Phillies’ bullpen finally caved in the ninth, however, when Hector Neris handed over the lead after allowing back-to-back home runs to Michael Conforto and Devin Mesoraco.