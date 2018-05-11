Top prospect leaves Cuba to play in the United States

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports that one of the top prospects in Cuba, 21 year-old Victor Victor Mesa, and his younger brother Victor Mesa Jr., 16, have left their country to come to the United States to play.

The Mesas are the sons of long-time Cuban National Team manager Victor Mesa Sr., who in addition to his baseball legend, is rather fond of the name “Victor.”

Last year Sanchez wrote that the elder Mesa son, Victor Victor, is a super fast and is a plus defender in the outfield who stole bases and hit for power in Serie Nacional play, which is Cuba’s top domestic league, where he began play at the age of 16.

Despite his extensive experience Victor Victor will be considered an amateur free agent for Major League Baseball’s purposes, subject to the stringent bonus cap, as will his teenage brother. Before they can sign with any organization, however, MLB will have to declare them free agents, which takes some time and paperwork.

