Orioles place Chris Tillman on 10-day disabled list

The Orioles placed right-hander Chris Tillman on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, the team announced Friday. In a corresponding move, reliever Jimmy Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.

The move comes one day after Tillman’s last start, during which he tossed 1 1/3 innings of six-run, three-walk, zero-strikeout ball in an 11-6 win over the Royals. Over his last two starts with the club, he’s issued a cumulative 13 runs on 11 hits and four walks… in just 2 1/3 innings. In fact, the 30-year-old righty has had difficulty striking the right balance all year, with a 1-5 record in seven starts and a 10.46 ERA, 5.7 BB/9 and 4.4 SO/9 over 26 2/3 innings.

There’s no estimated timetable for Tillman’s return just yet. The veteran starter inked a one-year, $3 million deal with the club back in February and was expected to try to bounce back from the career-worst performance he delivered in 2017. Whether this move spells the end of his decade-long tenure in Baltimore’s rotation remains to be seen.