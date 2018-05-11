Matt Harvey looks weird in a Reds uniform

Actually, it’s not really a uniform. It’s one of those workout smocks managers wear so they don’t have to tuck in their shirt and stuff. Who cares? They look comfy.

It is weird to see Matt Harvey in anything other than a mets uni– er, workout smock. We’ll have to wait until this evening to see him in his actual Cincinnati Reds uniform, as he makes his first start for his new team against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harvey’s story is well-known by now, of course. The onetime phenom posted a 2.53 ERA in 427 innings from 2012 to 2015, but Tommy John surgery, thoracic outlet syndrome and, depending on who you talk to, a bad attitude and bad conditioning, has contributed to him posting a 5.93 ERA in 212.1 innings over the last three years.

He’ll be on a pitch count tonight, as the Reds look to work him back into starting slowly following his disastrous detour into the Mets bullpen.

