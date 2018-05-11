Ichiro to be the Mariners’ bench coach for a couple of games

The Mariners play the Tigers in Detroit this weekend, but they’ll be without manager Scott Servais tonight and tomorrow because he’ll be attending his daughter’s graduation. That means bench coach Manny Acta will be filling in as the manager. Filling in as the bench coach? Ichiro.

Kyodo News reports that, while eager, Ichiro isn’t exactly aware of what he’ll be doing in the role:

Suzuki, who intends to resume his playing career next season, watches games on TV from a room behind the dugout and hits off a tee to stay sharp. He said he is not aware of his duties as coach, but appeared excited. “I was only able to watch (the games) on TV. The view is different from the dugout,” he said. “I have no idea (what I’ll be doing). I might make out the lineup card, but other than that, I don’t know.”

Just watch “The Natural,” Ichiro, and do whatever Richard Farnsworth did. Take Kyle Seager out for a steak or something.

