Evan Longoria thinks the Rays may need to find a new city

By Craig CalcaterraMay 11, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Former Tampa Bay Ray Even Longoria spoke to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times yesterday about a number of topics, but the first thing mentioned in Topkin’s column are Longoria’s views about the future of the Rays franchise.

The club is working on a new stadium in Tampa. The thinking is that getting them out of Tropicana Field and into a new ballpark — and getting them out of relative remote St. Petersburg and into Tampa proper — will fix their attendance and revenue woes.

Longoria is not so certain:

“Honestly, and this is maybe not something I should say, but my gut tells me that the best decision might be to move the team,” Evan Longoria said Thursday. “I say that only because I look at the example of the Miami Marlins, and (a new stadium) didn’t really solve their attendance issues. So from purely an attendance standpoint, somewhere else might be better.”

He says he would feel for the dedicated Rays fans if they lost their team, but he thinks it’s more important for a baseball team to play in front of bigger crowds. “[D]oes anyone really want to play in front of 10,000 a night?” Longoria asked rhetorically.

That probably won’t go over too well with Rays fans, but it’s the same sentiment we hear from a lot of players who leave less-supported teams to go play for well-supported teams like Longoria has done. It matters to players.

Video: Odubel Herrera extends on-base streak to 40 games

By Ashley VarelaMay 11, 2018, 9:53 PM EDT
Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera extended his on-base streak to 40 consecutive games after he engineered a first-inning home run during Friday’s game against the Mets. He selected a Steven Matz curveball for the 418-foot blast, sending it deep into the right field stands to give the Phillies their first lead of the evening.

The home run was his sixth of the year; more importantly, it kept a historic streak alive. Per MLB.com’s Stephen Pianovich, Herrera’s on-base streak now ranks seventh-longest in club history. He’s still another 16 straight games away from rivaling Mike Schmidt’s 56-game on-base streak, however, a record that hasn’t been bested in 36 years.

Herrera’s solo shot was good enough to buoy Jake Arrieta, who set down seven scoreless innings in one of his strongest performances of the year so far. The Phillies’ bullpen finally caved in the ninth, however, when Hector Neris handed over the lead after allowing back-to-back home runs to Michael Conforto and Devin Mesoraco.