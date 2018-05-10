Twins activate Byron Buxton from the disabled list

The Twins announced on Thursday that outfielder Byron Buxton has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.
Buxton, 24, went on the disabled list in mid-April due to migraines. During a rehab assignment, he fouled a ball off his foot and suffered a hairline fracture on one of his left toes. Prior to the injuries, Buxton hit a disappointing .195/.233/.244 in 43 plate appearances.
Max Kepler moved over to center field while Buxton was absent while Robbie Grossman handled right field. Grossman will head to the bench and Kepler will move back to right field with Buxton back in the mix.
Pitcher Kyle Lohse announced his retirement from baseball via his Instagram page on Thursday:
Lohse, 39, signed a minor league contract with the Royals at the end of March. He spent April in extended spring training, then reported to Triple-A Omaha earlier this month. He struggled in two starts, giving up 12 runs on 17 hits and five walks with five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. The Royals released him on Thursday evening, which likely prompted his announcement.
Lohse pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Twins, Cardinals, Brewers, Reds, Rangers, and Phillies. In 418 starts and 39 relief appearances, the right-hander compiled a 4.40 ERA with 1,615 strikeouts and 694 walks over 2,531 2/3 innings. Lohse’s best year came in 2012 when he finished seventh in NL Cy Young Award balloting, going 16-3 with a 2.86 ERA for the Cardinals.