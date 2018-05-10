Twins activate Byron Buxton from the disabled list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Twins announced on Thursday that outfielder Byron Buxton has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

Buxton, 24, went on the disabled list in mid-April due to migraines. During a rehab assignment, he fouled a ball off his foot and suffered a hairline fracture on one of his left toes. Prior to the injuries, Buxton hit a disappointing .195/.233/.244 in 43 plate appearances.

Max Kepler moved over to center field while Buxton was absent while Robbie Grossman handled right field. Grossman will head to the bench and Kepler will move back to right field with Buxton back in the mix.

