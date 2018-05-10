Royals release Seth Maness

Jon Heyman reports that the Royals have released pitcher Seth Maness from his minor-league deal per his request. Maness wants to look for a chance to start with another organization.

Maness was a heavily-used reliever for four years with the Cardinals before injuring his elbow. Most pitchers would need Tommy John surgery but Maness underwent something called “primary repair surgery,” which has been billed as an alternative to Tommy John surgery that involves “repair and buttressing” of the existing ligament at the bone as opposed to reconstruction of the ligament. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch explained the procedure and Maness’ recovery from it in January of last year.

Maness came back from that procedure a mere nine months after surgery, which is a good 3-4 months quicker than Tommy John surgery recipients. Unfortunately, he has not had great results in that time.

He pitched eight games for the Royals last year with a decent ERA but with far worse peripheral stats. In the minors since his return he has been similarly ineffective. The Royals gave him one start at Omaha this year and he reportedly would like to work as a starter elsewhere. He has not started regularly since 2012, when he did so in 27 games at A-ball and Double-A.

Follow @craigcalcaterra