Phillies’ Triple-A team tries to recruit LeBron James to play minor league baseball

We write you today with a plan that would be beneficial to us both.

If the goal is to be the greatest of all-time – the true GOAT – then you’re doing pretty well. Being the best player in this generation is nothing to sneeze at.

But there’s one major flaw in your quest. One glaring hole in your resume that continues to hold you back, that leaves you a clear level below Michael Jordan.

A season of mediocre play in Minor League Baseball.

Jordan knew this, which is why he stepped away from the NBA after his 31st birthday to spend a season in Birmingham. You’re already 33, and time is slipping away.

Could you hit better than .202 with 3 home runs and 51 RBI in 127 games? Those were Jordan’s numbers in Double-A. You could top that at the Triple-A level at the best ballpark in all of Minor League Baseball in front of 10,000 fans each night.

You could win 10 NBA titles and people would say “but MJ was a perfect 6-0 in the Finals.”

You could score more than 32,292 points and they’d say “but MJ did it in fewer games/fewer seasons.”

If you join the IronPigs and lead this team to the championship, only then will you be able to position yourself ahead of Jordan for the title of GOAT.

You’ve delivered titles to Miami and Cleveland on the hardwood, now it’s time to break out the cleats, pick up a bat and struggle through a summer of Minor League Baseball.

The choice is clear. Your legacy is on the line. We know you’re searching for the correct move to catch MJ and Coca-Cola Park is the place to find what you need.

Our President, Kurt Landes, will be in touch once the free agency window opens at 12:01 a.m. on July 1.

#LVWantsLeBron