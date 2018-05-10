Nationals promote outfield prospect Juan Soto to Double-A

Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have promoted hot-hitting outfield prospect Juan Soto to Double-A Harrisburg.
Soto, 19, got off to a blazing hot start, batting .373/.486/.814 in 74 plate appearances with Single-A Hagerstown and .371/.466/.790 in 73 PA with High-A Potomac. Combined, he hit 12 home runs and knocked in 42 runs. As Castillo mentions, Soto has arguably been the best player in the minors so far this season.
The Nationals signed Soto three summers ago as an international free agent. MLB Pipeline currently ranks him as the No. 2 prospect in the Nationals’ system behind fellow outfielder Victor Robles. Soto comes in at No. 16 among all prospects in baseball.
Pitcher Kyle Lohse announced his retirement from baseball via his Instagram page on Thursday:
Lohse, 39, signed a minor league contract with the Royals at the end of March. He spent April in extended spring training, then reported to Triple-A Omaha earlier this month. He struggled in two starts, giving up 12 runs on 17 hits and five walks with five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. The Royals released him on Thursday evening, which likely prompted his announcement.
Lohse pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Twins, Cardinals, Brewers, Reds, Rangers, and Phillies. In 418 starts and 39 relief appearances, the right-hander compiled a 4.40 ERA with 1,615 strikeouts and 694 walks over 2,531 2/3 innings. Lohse’s best year came in 2012 when he finished seventh in NL Cy Young Award balloting, going 16-3 with a 2.86 ERA for the Cardinals.