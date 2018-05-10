Nationals promote outfield prospect Juan Soto to Double-A

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have promoted hot-hitting outfield prospect Juan Soto to Double-A Harrisburg.

Soto, 19, got off to a blazing hot start, batting .373/.486/.814 in 74 plate appearances with Single-A Hagerstown and .371/.466/.790 in 73 PA with High-A Potomac. Combined, he hit 12 home runs and knocked in 42 runs. As Castillo mentions, Soto has arguably been the best player in the minors so far this season.

The Nationals signed Soto three summers ago as an international free agent. MLB Pipeline currently ranks him as the No. 2 prospect in the Nationals’ system behind fellow outfielder Victor Robles. Soto comes in at No. 16 among all prospects in baseball.

