Matt Harvey will debut for Reds on Friday

John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Matt Harvey will make his debut for the Reds in a start against the Dodgers on Friday night. The Reds optioned pitcher Brandon Finnegan to Triple-A Louisville.
The Reds acquired Harvey from the Mets on Tuesday after the Mets designated him for assignment. In four starts and four relief appearances for the Mets this season, Harvey struggled to a 7.00 ERA with a 20/9 K/BB ratio in 27 innings. The Mets demoted him to the bullpen after his four disastrous starts.
Harvey hasn’t been the same pitcher he was early in his career after undergoing Tommy John and thoracic outlet syndrome surgeries. His average fastball has registered under 93 MPH, a career low and well below his 2015 average of about 96 MPH.
Pitcher Kyle Lohse announced his retirement from baseball via his Instagram page on Thursday:
Lohse, 39, signed a minor league contract with the Royals at the end of March. He spent April in extended spring training, then reported to Triple-A Omaha earlier this month. He struggled in two starts, giving up 12 runs on 17 hits and five walks with five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. The Royals released him on Thursday evening, which likely prompted his announcement.
Lohse pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Twins, Cardinals, Brewers, Reds, Rangers, and Phillies. In 418 starts and 39 relief appearances, the right-hander compiled a 4.40 ERA with 1,615 strikeouts and 694 walks over 2,531 2/3 innings. Lohse’s best year came in 2012 when he finished seventh in NL Cy Young Award balloting, going 16-3 with a 2.86 ERA for the Cardinals.