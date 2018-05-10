Kyle Lohse retires

John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Matt Harvey will make his debut for the Reds in a start against the Dodgers on Friday night. The Reds optioned pitcher Brandon Finnegan to Triple-A Louisville.

The Reds acquired Harvey from the Mets on Tuesday after the Mets designated him for assignment. In four starts and four relief appearances for the Mets this season, Harvey struggled to a 7.00 ERA with a 20/9 K/BB ratio in 27 innings. The Mets demoted him to the bullpen after his four disastrous starts.

Harvey hasn’t been the same pitcher he was early in his career after undergoing Tommy John and thoracic outlet syndrome surgeries. His average fastball has registered under 93 MPH, a career low and well below his 2015 average of about 96 MPH.

