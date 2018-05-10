David Price expects to start on Saturday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Sox starter David Price was cratched from Tuesday’s start against the Yankees due to numbness in his fingers. He was shortly thereafter diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Price expects to start on Saturday in Toronto against the Blue Jays, MLB.com’s Ian Browne reports. Refuting other speculation, Price also said he had tests on his elbow and shoulder which both came up “pristine.”

Price, 32, has struggled so far this season. In seven starts spanning 37 innings, the lefty owns a 5.11 ERA with a 32/16 K/BB ratio. He’s in the third year of his seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox.

