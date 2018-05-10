David Price expects to start on Saturday

Red Sox starter David Price was cratched from Tuesday’s start against the Yankees due to numbness in his fingers. He was shortly thereafter diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome.
Price expects to start on Saturday in Toronto against the Blue Jays, MLB.com’s Ian Browne reports. Refuting other speculation, Price also said he had tests on his elbow and shoulder which both came up “pristine.”
Price, 32, has struggled so far this season. In seven starts spanning 37 innings, the lefty owns a 5.11 ERA with a 32/16 K/BB ratio. He’s in the third year of his seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox.
Pitcher Kyle Lohse announced his retirement from baseball via his Instagram page on Thursday:
Lohse, 39, signed a minor league contract with the Royals at the end of March. He spent April in extended spring training, then reported to Triple-A Omaha earlier this month. He struggled in two starts, giving up 12 runs on 17 hits and five walks with five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. The Royals released him on Thursday evening, which likely prompted his announcement.
Lohse pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Twins, Cardinals, Brewers, Reds, Rangers, and Phillies. In 418 starts and 39 relief appearances, the right-hander compiled a 4.40 ERA with 1,615 strikeouts and 694 walks over 2,531 2/3 innings. Lohse’s best year came in 2012 when he finished seventh in NL Cy Young Award balloting, going 16-3 with a 2.86 ERA for the Cardinals.