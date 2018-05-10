Cardinals place Carlos Martinez on the disabled list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cardinals announced on Thursday that starter Carlos Martinez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 9, with a strained right lat. Pitcher Mike Mayers has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

The club has not yet provided a timetable for Martinez’s recovery. It is also not clear exactly when Martinez suffered the injury, but it would help explain his struggles on Tuesday against the Twins — he gave up four runs over five innings.

Martinez, 26, owns a league-best 1.62 ERA on the season with a 47/22 K/BB ratio in 50 innings.

Mayers, 26, will work out of the bullpen. Across 19 2/3 innings in the majors, Mayers has struggled, yielding 27 runs (24 earned) on 35 hits and nine walks with 10 strikeouts.

Follow @Baer_Bill