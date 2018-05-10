Cardinals place Carlos Martinez on the disabled list

The Cardinals announced on Thursday that starter Carlos Martinez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 9, with a strained right lat. Pitcher Mike Mayers has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis.
The club has not yet provided a timetable for Martinez’s recovery. It is also not clear exactly when Martinez suffered the injury, but it would help explain his struggles on Tuesday against the Twins — he gave up four runs over five innings.
Martinez, 26, owns a league-best 1.62 ERA on the season with a 47/22 K/BB ratio in 50 innings.
Mayers, 26, will work out of the bullpen. Across 19 2/3 innings in the majors, Mayers has struggled, yielding 27 runs (24 earned) on 35 hits and nine walks with 10 strikeouts.
Pitcher Kyle Lohse announced his retirement from baseball via his Instagram page on Thursday:
Lohse, 39, signed a minor league contract with the Royals at the end of March. He spent April in extended spring training, then reported to Triple-A Omaha earlier this month. He struggled in two starts, giving up 12 runs on 17 hits and five walks with five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. The Royals released him on Thursday evening, which likely prompted his announcement.
Lohse pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Twins, Cardinals, Brewers, Reds, Rangers, and Phillies. In 418 starts and 39 relief appearances, the right-hander compiled a 4.40 ERA with 1,615 strikeouts and 694 walks over 2,531 2/3 innings. Lohse’s best year came in 2012 when he finished seventh in NL Cy Young Award balloting, going 16-3 with a 2.86 ERA for the Cardinals.