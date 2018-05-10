Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Adam Eaton underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery

May 10, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery on Thursday. Eaton has been on the disabled list since early April with an ankle injury. During the procedure, doctors discovered a chondral flap problem and removed it, so hopefully that addresses the pain Eaton had been feeling.

The Nationals don’t have a timetable for Eaton’s recovery, Janes adds. He will be immobilized for a week, then he will begin working his way back to good health. According to Janes, the Nationals believe Eaton suffered the injury on a slide into home plate. His ankle looked fine on scans because the cartilage flap laid flat. It showed when he moved on it.

Matt Adams, Howie Kendrick, and Andrew Stephenson will continue to split time in left field while Eaton is out. In eight games prior to the injury, Eaton it .345/.424/.655 with a pair of home runs and five RBI across 33 plate appearances.

Kyle Lohse retires

May 10, 2018, 11:50 PM EDT
Pitcher Kyle Lohse announced his retirement from baseball via his Instagram page on Thursday:

Lohse, 39, signed a minor league contract with the Royals at the end of March. He spent April in extended spring training, then reported to Triple-A Omaha earlier this month. He struggled in two starts, giving up 12 runs on 17 hits and five walks with five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. The Royals released him on Thursday evening, which likely prompted his announcement.

Lohse pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Twins, Cardinals, Brewers, Reds, Rangers, and Phillies. In 418 starts and 39 relief appearances, the right-hander compiled a 4.40 ERA with 1,615 strikeouts and 694 walks over 2,531 2/3 innings. Lohse’s best year came in 2012 when he finished seventh in NL Cy Young Award balloting, going 16-3 with a 2.86 ERA for the Cardinals.