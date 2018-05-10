Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery on Thursday. Eaton has been on the disabled list since early April with an ankle injury. During the procedure, doctors discovered a chondral flap problem and removed it, so hopefully that addresses the pain Eaton had been feeling.

The Nationals don’t have a timetable for Eaton’s recovery, Janes adds. He will be immobilized for a week, then he will begin working his way back to good health. According to Janes, the Nationals believe Eaton suffered the injury on a slide into home plate. His ankle looked fine on scans because the cartilage flap laid flat. It showed when he moved on it.

Matt Adams, Howie Kendrick, and Andrew Stephenson will continue to split time in left field while Eaton is out. In eight games prior to the injury, Eaton it .345/.424/.655 with a pair of home runs and five RBI across 33 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill