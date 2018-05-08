Wade Miley leaves start in first inning with a strained oblique

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brewers starter Wade Miley left his start Tuesday night against the Indians due to a strained oblique muscle.

Miley faced four batters in the top of the first inning before walking off the mound in pain, holding his right side. The club will likely evaluate him further tomorrow, but strained obliques almost always mean 4-6 weeks on the disabled list.

In others Brewers injury news, catcher Stephen Vogt has reportedly suffered a career-threatening shoulder injury while rehabbing in the minors. Specifically, reports the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, an MRI revealed that Vogt damaged his rotator cuff, labrum and capsule making a throw to third base with Class AA Biloxi.

Vogt, 33, was close to rejoining the Brewers after rehabbing a shoulder strain suffered in spring training.

