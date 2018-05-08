Getty Images

Wade Miley leaves start in first inning with a strained oblique

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brewers starter Wade Miley left his start Tuesday night against the Indians due to a strained oblique muscle.

Miley faced four batters in the top of the first inning before walking off the mound in pain, holding his right side. The club will likely evaluate him further tomorrow, but strained obliques almost always mean 4-6 weeks on the disabled list.

In others Brewers injury news, catcher Stephen Vogt has reportedly suffered a career-threatening shoulder injury while rehabbing in the minors. Specifically, reports the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, an MRI revealed that Vogt damaged his rotator cuff, labrum and capsule making a throw to third base with Class AA Biloxi.

Vogt, 33, was close to rejoining the Brewers after rehabbing a shoulder strain suffered in spring training.

Video: Stephen Piscotty singled in his first at bat after his mother’s death

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.

Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.

And then he smacked a single into right-center:

 

A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.