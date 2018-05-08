Getty Images

Roberto Osuna charged with assaulting a woman

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
There are few if any details yet, but John Lott of The Athletic reports that Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was charged with one count of assault on a woman early this morning.

The incident took place in Toronto, where the Blue Jays are home, with an off day yesterday. The Toronto Police Department is not releasing any specifics about the assault so as not to potentially reveal information about the victim of the crime, whose identity is protected under the law.

Obviously there will be more to this story, including any acts or statements the Blue Jays and Major League Baseball take or make pursuant to team and league policies. We’ll update when we learn more.

UPDATE: Major League Baseball has placed Osuna on administrative leave. The league’s statement:

“MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously. We are investigating the circumstances and have placed Roberto Osuna on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.”

Osuna is scheduled for a court appearance on June 18. He could be facing a suspension from MLB regardless of whether he’s ultimately convicted

UPDATE: Well, this is awkward.

 

Video: Stephen Piscotty singled in his first at bat after his mother’s death


By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.

Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.

And then he smacked a single into right-center:

 

A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.