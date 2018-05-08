Roberto Osuna charged with assaulting a woman

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are few if any details yet, but John Lott of The Athletic reports that Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was charged with one count of assault on a woman early this morning.

The incident took place in Toronto, where the Blue Jays are home, with an off day yesterday. The Toronto Police Department is not releasing any specifics about the assault so as not to potentially reveal information about the victim of the crime, whose identity is protected under the law.

Obviously there will be more to this story, including any acts or statements the Blue Jays and Major League Baseball take or make pursuant to team and league policies. We’ll update when we learn more.

UPDATE: Major League Baseball has placed Osuna on administrative leave. The league’s statement:

“MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously. We are investigating the circumstances and have placed Roberto Osuna on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.”

Osuna is scheduled for a court appearance on June 18. He could be facing a suspension from MLB regardless of whether he’s ultimately convicted

UPDATE: Well, this is awkward.

#BlueJays are scheduled to give away 15,000 Roberto Osuna t-shirts Thursday. Osuna has been arrested and charged with assault by Toronto police. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 8, 2018

