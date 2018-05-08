Getty Images

Javier Baez leaves game with groin tightness

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2018, 8:54 AM EDT
Cubs second baseman Javier Baez left last night’s Marlins-Cubs game with groin tightness. He’ll be further evaluated today and a decision will be made about putting him on the disabled list. For what it’s worth, Joe Maddon said after the game that he wasn’t concerned and that he was lifted because the game was a blowout.

It wasn’t totally clear how Baez hurt himself. He was on defense at the time and the injury occurred on a play in the outfield. He was just running over toward short when the ball was out in left field. Sometimes you just tweak something doing relatively little. At least I do, but then again I’m a 44-year-old schlub, not 25. Oh well.

Baez is hitting .285/.328/.650 on the season. If he goes on the DL, Tommy LaStella and Ben Zobrist will get most of the reps.

 

Video: Stephen Piscotty singled in his first at bat after his mother’s death

By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.

Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.

And then he smacked a single into right-center:

 

A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.