Javier Baez leaves game with groin tightness

Cubs second baseman Javier Baez left last night’s Marlins-Cubs game with groin tightness. He’ll be further evaluated today and a decision will be made about putting him on the disabled list. For what it’s worth, Joe Maddon said after the game that he wasn’t concerned and that he was lifted because the game was a blowout.

It wasn’t totally clear how Baez hurt himself. He was on defense at the time and the injury occurred on a play in the outfield. He was just running over toward short when the ball was out in left field. Sometimes you just tweak something doing relatively little. At least I do, but then again I’m a 44-year-old schlub, not 25. Oh well.

Baez is hitting .285/.328/.650 on the season. If he goes on the DL, Tommy LaStella and Ben Zobrist will get most of the reps.

