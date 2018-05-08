Jason Heyward placed on the concussion disabled list

The Cubs have placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Heyward hit his head while trying to track down Dexter Fowler‘s walk-off home run in Sunday night’s Cards-Cubs game. Ben Zobrist will start in right field tonight against the Marlins in Heyward’s absence. An absence, given the uncertainty of brain injuries, the duration of which will be unclear.
Here’s the play on which he hurt himself. You can see how he jarred himself pretty good:
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.
Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.
And then he smacked a single into right-center:
A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.