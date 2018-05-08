Getty Images

Jacob deGrom cleared for his next start

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Jacob deGrom hyperextended his left elbow during an at bat last week and took a trip to the disabled list. Today he threw 43 pitches in a two-inning simulated game and it went well, clearing the way for him to make his next start, this coming Sunday. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said after the session that “everything went better than could be expected.”

The Mets righty was originally scheduled to pitch yesterday against the Reds, but Callaway told reporters that he didn’t want to push deGrom beyond his limits so soon. Plus, c’mon, it’s the Reds.

A healthy deGrom has been a good deGrom this year, going 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 11.2 K/9 in 43.1 innings.

Video: Stephen Piscotty singled in his first at bat after his mother’s death

By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.

Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.

And then he smacked a single into right-center:

 

A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.