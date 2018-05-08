Getty Images

Dodgers activate Rich Hill

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
The Dodgers activated lefty Rich Hill from the 10-day disabled list. He’ll pitch against the Diamondbacks tonight.

Hill was on the DL due to a cracked fingernail that ended up getting infected, which, eww. He was originally expected to make his return Sunday against the Padres in Mexico, but the Dodgers decided to give him a few extra days. Hill, who has a 6.00 ERA in three starts, will look for a fresh start to his 2018 season.

While we’re here, can we talk about how ridiculous it is that the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are playing again? They’ve already played ten times. After this series ends at close of business on Thursday they will have played 13 times in 37 games a piece. Tonight’s Dbacks starter, Zack Godley, will be facing the Dodgers for the fourth time in seven starts on the year. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have not even played the Rockies once, and will not do so until May 21.

We already have unbalanced schedules in baseball. Why must we unbalance them so much more like this?

Video: Stephen Piscotty singled in his first at bat after his mother’s death

By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.

Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.

And then he smacked a single into right-center:

 

A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.