Dodgers activate Rich Hill

The Dodgers activated lefty Rich Hill from the 10-day disabled list. He’ll pitch against the Diamondbacks tonight.

Hill was on the DL due to a cracked fingernail that ended up getting infected, which, eww. He was originally expected to make his return Sunday against the Padres in Mexico, but the Dodgers decided to give him a few extra days. Hill, who has a 6.00 ERA in three starts, will look for a fresh start to his 2018 season.

While we’re here, can we talk about how ridiculous it is that the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are playing again? They’ve already played ten times. After this series ends at close of business on Thursday they will have played 13 times in 37 games a piece. Tonight’s Dbacks starter, Zack Godley, will be facing the Dodgers for the fourth time in seven starts on the year. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have not even played the Rockies once, and will not do so until May 21.

We already have unbalanced schedules in baseball. Why must we unbalance them so much more like this?

