Phillies call up Seranthony Dominguez from Triple-A

By Bill BaerMay 7, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Update (9:55 PM ET): Dominguez made his major league debut in the eighth inning of Monday night’s game against the Giants with the Phillies leading 10-0. He worked a 1-2-3 inning, getting a pair of foul pop-outs and a strikeout.

The Phillies announced that reliever Seranthony Dominguez has been called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Reliever Adam Morgan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained back.

Dominguez, 23, started the season with Double-A Reading but was promoted to Triple-A near the end of April. In 16 2/3 combined innings with Reading (13) and Lehigh Valley (3 2/3), Dominguez owns a 1.62 ERA with a 21/3 K/BB ratio. According to MLB Pipeline, Dominguez is the No. 11 prospect in the Phillies’ system.

Manager Gabe Kapler says he would be comfortable using Dominguez in a high-leverage situation on Monday, Ben Harris of The Athletic reports.

While the Phillies’ bullpen has overall been decent this year — its aggregate 3.12 ERA is fifth-best in baseball — closer Hector Neris has struggled, walking nine batters in 13 innings on the year. He walked two and gave up two hits in blowing the save during Sunday’s 5-4 walk-off loss to the Nationals.

Video: Stephen Piscotty singled in his first at bat after his mother’s death

By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.

Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.

And then he smacked a single into right-center:

 

A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.