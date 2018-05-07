Odubel Herrera has reached base in 36 consecutive games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning off of the Giants’ Jeff Samardzija, Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera extended his streak of reaching base safely to 36 games.

Odúbel extended his on-base streak without actually ever being on base. That's how good he is. #ElTorito pic.twitter.com/Iy388geMzX — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 7, 2018

According to Baseball Reference, it’s the 19th streak of that length or longer by a Phillies batter dating back to 1908. Mike Schmidt holds the club record at 56 games. The most recent streak by a Phillie, prior to Herrera’s, of 30-plus games was by Darin Ruf, who reached in 33 consecutive games from September 25, 2012 through August 6, 2013.

After his homer on Monday, Herrera is batting .339/.396/.512 with four homers, 18 RBI, and 17 runs scored in 134 plate appearances. He’s also been worth over one Win Above Replacement already, ranking him among the league’s top-ten outfielders along with teammate Rhys Hoskins.

Update: Herrera homered again in the sixth inning to make it a 10-0 lead for the Phillies over the Giants. His slash line is now .341/.401/.537 with five homers, 20 RBI, and 19 runs scored.

