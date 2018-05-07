Johnny Cueto to miss six weeks with an elbow strain

Giants starter Johnny Cueto was already on the disabled list with a sore elbow. Then he went to see Dr. James Andrews. Those trips aren’t always happy ones, but this one turned out better than usual for such a visit: he has a right elbow sprain, but the good doctor recommended against surgery. Cueto is expected to miss about six weeks.

Cueto has made five starts this season, going 3-0 while limiting the opposition to three runs on 16 hits and six walks with 26 strikeouts in 32 innings. That’s pretty fantastic, so this is definitely a blow to San Francisco. Still, it could’ve been worse given his symptoms, to the Giants will breath deep and accept it. As they accepted Jeff Samardzija starting the season on the disabled list. And Madison Bumgarner being on the DL all season long so far, and not expected to be back until June.

