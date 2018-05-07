Getty Images

Johnny Cueto to miss six weeks with an elbow strain

By Craig CalcaterraMay 7, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Giants starter Johnny Cueto was already on the disabled list with a sore elbow. Then he went to see Dr. James Andrews. Those trips aren’t always happy ones, but this one turned out better than usual for such a visit: he has a right elbow sprain, but the good doctor recommended against surgery. Cueto is expected to miss about six weeks.

Cueto has made five starts this season, going 3-0 while limiting the opposition to three runs on 16 hits and six walks with 26 strikeouts in 32 innings. That’s pretty fantastic, so this is definitely a blow to San Francisco. Still, it could’ve been worse given his symptoms, to the Giants will breath deep and accept it. As they accepted Jeff Samardzija starting the season on the disabled list. And Madison Bumgarner being on the DL all season long so far, and not expected to be back until June.

Video: Stephen Piscotty singled in his first at bat after his mother’s death

By Craig CalcaterraMay 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.

Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.

And then he smacked a single into right-center:

 

A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.