Danny Farquhar discharged from hospital

The White Sox have provided an update on reliever Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm last month. Farquhar was discharged from RUSH University Medical Center on Monday afternoon and is now resting at home with his family.
Farquhar’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Demetrius Lopes, won’t provide medical clearance for him to pitch in a competitive baseball game this year in order to allow him to fully recover.
It’s wonderful to hear that Farquhar is on the road to recovery and hopefully he will be able to pitch in the majors again — that is, if he wants to.
As we wrote the other day, Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty lost his mother to ALS over the weekend. Piscotty took a day off and will likely stay back in Oakland with his family when the A’s hit the road for the east coast later this week so that he can be on hand for his mother’s funeral, but he played in last night’s Astros-Athletics game.
Piscotty received a standing ovation from the Oakland crowd, and from his opponents in the Astros dugout, as he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. It clearly choked him up.
And then he smacked a single into right-center:
A nice moment in a rough week for Piscotty.