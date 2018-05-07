Danny Farquhar discharged from hospital

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The White Sox have provided an update on reliever Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm last month. Farquhar was discharged from RUSH University Medical Center on Monday afternoon and is now resting at home with his family.

Farquhar’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Demetrius Lopes, won’t provide medical clearance for him to pitch in a competitive baseball game this year in order to allow him to fully recover.

It’s wonderful to hear that Farquhar is on the road to recovery and hopefully he will be able to pitch in the majors again — that is, if he wants to.

Follow @Baer_Bill